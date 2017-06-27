Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! Audiences in as many as 16 Slovenian towns will be able to enjoy films oudoors. Foto: BoBo Share Za prikaz vsebine morate omogočiti vtičnike za družbena omrežja (Twitter, Facebook, Scribble, ...), ki uporabljajo piškotke za sledenje uporabnikov. S pritiskom se strinjate z uporabo piĹˇkotkov! Dovoli Prekliči

Summer is best for film screenings under the open sky

From Idrija to Velenje

27. June 2017 ob 20:34

MMC RTV SLO

Several members of the Slovenian Art Cinema Network have decided to organise summertime film projections outdoors, under the open sky.

Audiences in as many as 16 Slovenian towns will be able to enjoy films oudoors: Črni Vrh, Divača, Domžale, Idrija, Izola, Kobarid, Krško, Ljubljana, Ptuj, Radovljica, Sežana, Škofja Loka, Tolmin, Trbovlje, Velenje and Vrhnika.

Under the birches, in courtyards, at the castle…

Ljubljana and Tolmin had already launched their first film screenings last week: at “Kinodvorišče” in Kinodvor and in the “Cinema under the Birches”, respectively. The summer cinema has already opened in Radovljica, too, while the “Cinema with No Ceiling” starts operating this Friday in Ptuj. The Holiday Cinema in Idrija, the Swimming-pool Cinema in Vrhnika and the Summer Cinema in the Karst (Divača and Sežana) have all announced their summer programmes.

Four silver screens in Ljubljana

In the capital, Kinodvor will organise film projections at four different locations: Kinodvorišče (Cinema Courtyard) in the Atrium of the Slovenian Railways headquarters, the traditional Film pod zvezdami (Film under the Stars) at the Ljubljana Castle, an outdoor cinema at the Congress Square and at the Zalog Primary School playground under the name of Film na ulici (Film on the Street), writes the Slovenian Art Cinema Network.

Harder to get people into indoor cinema theatres in the summer

The Slovenian Art Cinema is a network of 24 cinemas specialised in quality art films from all parts of Slovenia. One of their main missions is widening the film horizons. To bring quality films closer to the audiences, many members of the Art Cinema Network decide to show summer screening outdoors, explains the network.

A. J., MMC; translated by K. Z.