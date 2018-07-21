Telekom Slovenije Group with 40% less profit than last year

The Telekom Slovenije Group has had EUR 14.5 million of net profit (not including tax-deferred profit) in the first half of the year, which is 40 percent less than in the same period last year. Net sales revenues have fallen by two percent, to just under 360 million euros.
Operating profit before interest, depreciation and taxes has decreased by six percent, to EUR 100.9 million, and operating profit by 33 percent, to EUR 16.8 million, the company reported. The operating result has already been presented to the members of Telekom's supervisory board.
During this period, Telekom Slovenije invested EUR 48.5 million, mainly for the modernization, strengthening and development of broadband optical mobile networks.
The group's largest owner is the state of Slovenia, which, together with the Kapitalska družba company, the Slovenian State Holding Company and the First Pension Fund and its insurance fund Modra zavarovalnica, had 73.46 percent of the shares at the end of June.
