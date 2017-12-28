Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! This will be the seventh time that the competition has been moved from Maribor to Kranjska Gora after 1976, 1988, 1991, 2007, 2012, and 2014. Foto: Bobo “Kranjska Gora is officially the backup site of the Golden Fox competition, so FIS's decision was expected. Foto: MMC RTV SLO/Tina Hacler Share

The Golden Fox Competition moves from Maribor to Kranjska Gora

Insufficient snow cover in the lower part of the course

28. December 2017 ob 20:25

Maribor - MMC RTV SLO

Female alpine skiers were scheduled to compete in the Golden Fox competition in Maribor next weekend, but the two races have been canceled because of a lack of snow. The organizers have now moved the competition to Kranjska Gora.

Because Maribor has seen a rise in temperatures accompanied by rain, the competition has been up in the air for quite some time now and had to be canceled on Thursday. The organizers have asked the International Ski Federation (FIS) to move the events to Kranjska Gora.

FIS agreed to the request. This will be the seventh time that the competition has been moved from Maribor to Kranjska Gora after 1976, 1988, 1991, 2007, 2012, and 2014.

Grogl praises the organizers

Controller Hans Grogl inspected the Pohorje slope along with competition head Mitja Dragšič and discovered that there was insufficient snow in the lower part of the slope. "First of all, I would like to praise the event organizers who tried their best right up to the end and did a magnificent job. In the upper part of the slope, there's enough snow for the course, as well as for the buffer zones, safety barriers, and the rest. But there isn't enough snow in the lower part of the slope, and the course is too narrow for the giant slalom. Unfortunately, the weather forecast is unfavorable, and the temperatures are expected to remain too high. I would like to extend my praise to the organizers once again, but you can't win a war against the weather," said Grogl after examining the course.

The biggest challenge: finding enough vacant rooms in Bled

"Kranjska Gora is officially the backup site of the Golden Fox competition, so FIS's decision was expected. We also have experience in moving the competition, which will make everything easier. FIS needs both races before the Olympics because of qualifications within the national teams. We will carry out the project together with our friends in Kranjska Gora. The biggest challenge will be finding enough vacant rooms in Bled. There is enough snow in Podkoren and the course is practically ready. We'll do everything to ensure that the Golden Fox competition will turn out to be a fantastic event," said Srečko Vilar, the Secretary General of the Golden Fox Competition.

First Pohorje race held in 1964

In 2019 and 2020, the Maribor races are scheduled for February, but the future of the Golden Fox races after 2020 is uncertain, since the organizers are still negotiating with the FIS to stay a part of the World Cup calendar. The Golden Fox competition is one of the oldest in the World Cup. The first race took place in 1964.

