The ice has been broken; Goran Dragić is all fired up

Group A and B matches today

31. August 2017 ob 21:20

Helsinki - MMC RTV SLO

Slovenian basketball players excelled in their first major task of this year’s EuroBasket championship. Led by an exceptional performance by Goran Dragić, they handily defeated Poland 90:81.



After an evenly matched fourth quarter, Igor Kokoškov’s team stepped on the gas in the second quarter. They managed to attain a double-digit lead, which evaporated slightly by the end of the second quarter. A decisive rally followed in the third quarter. In a single minute, their lead increased to 15 points. When the Slovenian team solidified its defense, the resistance of the Polish team was all but broken. The Slovenian lead increased to 21 points (72:51) and the game was practically over. In the concluding moments of the game, the Slovenian team pulled back somewhat. Poland reduced the point difference to 7, but Slovenia’s win was never under threat. The final nail in Poland’s coffin came from Dragić.

Gogi, as Dragić is nicknamed, scored 20 of his 30 points in the first part of the game, and improved his EuroBasket record by two points. He spent the same number of minutes on the court. His statistical index was 27.

Also among the double-digit scorers were Luka Dončić, Gašper Vidmar (both with 11 points) and Klemen Prepelič (with 20). Among the Slovenians, Dončić placed second after Anthony Randolph (7 points, 10 jump shots) in the number of jump shots (8) and first in the number of passes (6). Among the Poles, Mateusz Ponitka was the top performer with 22 points and 13 jump shots. A. J. Slaughter contributed 12 points.

The next match, at 7 p.m. on Saturday, will see Slovenia take on Finland.