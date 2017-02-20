Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! Slovenia had conscription-based armed forces until 2003, when the authorities decided to move to a professional military system augmented with contract-based reserves. Foto: BoBo Share Za prikaz vsebine morate omogočiti vtičnike za družbena omrežja (Twitter, Facebook, Scribble, ...), ki uporabljajo piškotke za sledenje uporabnikov. S pritiskom se strinjate z uporabo piĹˇkotkov! Dovoli Prekliči

The public in favor of mandatory military service

Experts say that there is no need (for now)

20. February 2017 ob 21:51

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

A sizeable proportion of the Slovenian public is in favor of reintroducing conscription, according to a new poll. Political parties are also becoming more vocal in their consideration the proposal.

On the other hand, experts caution that here is no need for conscription and that its reintroduction would require a broader social consensus.

Slovenia had conscription-based armed forces until 2003, when the authorities decided to move to a professional military system augmented with contract-based reserves. Despite the bold plans, Slovenia has fewer than 7000 regular troops and fewer than 900 troops under contract, who are mostly a burden for the armed forces since most of the money from the military budget is set aside for wages. Is this a sufficient reason for the reintroduction of mandatory military service?

Experts say no. Klemen Grošelj, an authority on the military, says that greater spending should be used to invest in volunteer-based reserves. He believes that conscription should be considered in the case of increased tension in Europe or a decision of the U.S. to drastically reduce its military presence on the continent.

The State Secretary at the Ministry of Defense Miloš Bizjak agrees that conscription is not yet needed. He points out to certain problems from the past, such as generational declines, conscientious objectors, and a growing number of men unfit for the military. However, Bizjak adds that conscription has been "frozen" for future generations if it becomes necessary. The Mandatory Service Law allows for the complete reintroduction of conscription. In case of increased risk of an attack on Slovenia, a direct military threat, or the declaration of war or a state of emergency, it is up to the National Assembly to decide on this, based on recommendations from the government.

R. Š. (RA Slovenija)

Translated by J. B.