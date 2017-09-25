Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! The state will receive 109 million euros to widen the railroad track between Divača and Koper. Foto: BoBo Related news articles Referendum opposing second rail track unsuccessful Share

The Second Track project receives 109 million euros at a European tender

30. November 2017 ob 21:14

Brussels - MMC RTV SLO

The European Commission has awarded an additional 109 million euros. Today, it published the results of the IPE tender, a part of the Connecting Europe Facility.

The state will receive 109 million euros to widen the railroad track between Divača and Koper and improve its capacity, safety, and reliability, while reducing travel time.

The project represents an important benefit on a European scale, not just for citizens and companies of Slovenia, but for the entire EU, said the European Commissioner for Transport Violeta Bulc.

The Commission states that the present one-track rail link between Divača and Koper represents a bottleneck in the key TEN-T rail network and hinders cargo transport to and from the Port of Koper. The Commission therefore recommends that this project be additionally funded to allow the construction of seven tunnels and a second track. The financial support from the Commission will encourage 436.1 euros worth of funding from private and public sources.

For the first time, the investment will receive mixed funding that will include Connecting Europe funds as well as other EU, national, and private sources.

With this project, the combined CEF funding of Slovenian projects will increase to more than 318 million euros. So far, nonrefundable funds have been given out to 30 Slovenian projects.

Erika Štular; translated by J. B.