16. January 2017 ob 20:24

The State Attorney’s Office faces a drastic overhaul

Not everyone is satisfied with the changes

16. January 2017 ob 20:24

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

The Government is sending a Bill on the State Attorney's Office to Parliament. The systemic bill would drastically overhaul the office.

Attorneys working for the State Attorney's Office would become state attorneys – no longer government officials but public servants. The office would remain an independent body with oversight carried out by the Justice Ministry. The State Attorney's Office is convinced that such drastic change is not needed.

Justice Minister Goran Klemenčič has spoken out about the need for drastic change in the State Attorney's Office for quite some time, especially since the Ormož Sugar Factory affair, which cost Slovenia so dearly. The original bill would have brought the State Attorney's office under the auspices of the Justice Ministry, and would have classified all state attorneys as public servants. However, the mister had to compromise. The State Attorney's Office will remain an independent body, while most of the attorneys will become public servants – but not the Attorney General and his deputy.

The Ministry will provide oversight, but it will not be allowed to get involved in specific decisions made by state attorneys. A special committee with participate in the selection of state attorneys. It will be composed by a judge, a prosecutor, a state attorney, and a legal expert nominated by the Justice Minister. Within the State Attorney's Office, a special international section will be set up. It will represent Slovenia before international courts. The State Attorney's Office will also represent Slovenia before international arbitration tribunals. The office will receive documentation about a legal matter from the represented parties, but it will no longer get instructions. The Attorney General will need to provide consent before any legal process is started or any suit is dropped.

