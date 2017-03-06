Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! Peter Prevc was among the best competitors during practice rounds in Lahti, but in the competition, he was unable to perform as well as he had hoped. Foto: www.alesfevzer.com Share Za prikaz vsebine morate omogočiti vtičnike za družbena omrežja (Twitter, Facebook, Scribble, ...), ki uporabljajo piškotke za sledenje uporabnikov. S pritiskom se strinjate z uporabo piĹˇkotkov! Dovoli Prekliči

The World Championships in Lahti will quickly be forgotten

It’s still not known which jumpers will attend the Scandinavian tournament

6. March 2017 ob 21:02

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

"This isn’t a funeral. Our next competition is on Saturday," joked coach Goran Janus at the beginning of a press conference after the team’s return from the World Championships. Janus had expected better results in both individual competitions.



In the team competition, the Slovenian men ended up fifth. Peter Prevc finished eleventh on the small hill, and ninth on the large hill. Among the women, Ema Klinec was fifth. In the mixed team competition, with jumps by Nika Križnar, Ema Klinec, Anže Lanišek and Peter Prevc, Slovenia ended up in fourth place.



"In the men’s team and mixed team competitions, we reached our goals and finished among the top five, but I expected more in the individual competitions. I wanted to see at least one or two additional competitors in the finals, but that’s not how things turned out. The World Championships are behind us, and the Norwegian tournament is ahead of us; seven Slovenian jumpers will take part."



Janus did not reveal which jumpers will be among those seven, but Peter Prevc will certainly be on the list. At the press conference, he spoke to reporters: "I’ve put these World Championships behind me. They were the second World Championships where things did not go how I expected them to go, and where the results fell short of what I am capable of. There was no cause for celebration in Lahti, but neither was there cause for despair. I can learn a lot from this experience and use it as I prepare for future competitions."



T. O.; Translated by J. B.