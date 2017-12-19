Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! The national uniform for Pyeongchang 2018. Foto: BoBo Share

These will be the Slovenian Olympic uniforms in Pyeongchang

The collection was designed by Sandi Murovec

19. December 2017 ob 22:08

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

Dark blue, light green and white – these will be the colours with which Slovenia’s Olympians will present themselves at the Olympic Winter Games in Pyeongchang. "With these colours we have established Slovenia’s identity and recognizability," said the designer of the Olympic collection Sandi Murovec.

The presentation of the Olympic collection for the games in South Korea, to be held between the 9th and 25th of February, was held in Ljubljana. Slovenia’s athletes will be competing at the biggest sporting event. The Slovenian Olympic Committee (OKS) wishes that its athletes fittingly represent Slovenia not just with sporting success, but also with their exemplary conduct and common sports equipment, which has been well accepted by the public for both the summer and winter games.

In recent years Slovenia’s athletes have presented themselves in blue-green-white uniforms with the symbol of Mt. Triglav. This colour combination is also being used for the games in Pyeongchang. And just as in the case of the last three Olympic collections - London 2012, Sochi 2014 and Rio de Janeiro 2016 – the uniforms have once again been made by the Chinese company Peak. They were designed by Sandi Murovec, who is better known as a ski instructor.

"You can see where the Slovenians are from afar"

At the official presentation, hosted Anja Hlača Ferjančič, the head of the Slovenian Olympic Committee, Bogdan Gabrovec, said they "managed to find the right colour combination, which is not only recognizable, but also a winning combination. I believe it will be so in Pyeongchang." Murovec said they did not want to change the winning horse: "In the past years we have established Slovenia’s identity and recognizability through colours. It would be difficult for us to wander off into extravagance, where we would erase the path we previously set. This year’s task was actually easy – to push the same trend forward. With these colours we not only set the identity of the athlete, but of the fans as well. In recent years, wherever we go for a sporting event, you can see from afar where the Slovenians sit, and from where they cheer." This year the Slovenian flag has been added on all the uniforms.

Franci Petek, the head of the Slovenian Ski Association, wished to all of Slovenia’s Olympians "to believe in themselves, feel equal with the rest, and respect the code of fair play".

Different sets of oufits

The models wearing the uniforms, among them Slovenian canoeist Benjamin Savšek and triathlonist Mateja Šimic, presented several sets of outfits from the Olympic collection. While wearing the national uniform, we hope that Slovenia’s athletes will receive medals, and also conduct official activities, outdoor media activities, and cheer for the other Slovenian team members. Also presented were warm-up outfits, national tracksuits, active clothing for practice, active clothing for free-time activities, and casual clothing. Slovenia’s athletes already have detailed instructions on which outfit to choose for which activity. Slovenia’s ice hockey players will also get special jerseys. They will be playing at the ice hockey tournament in two different jerseys – white and dark blue.

Peak has not forgotten the fans either. The fan uniforms, featuring the same colour combination, include a t-shirt, shawl, hat, gloves, a down jacket and fan wristbands.

A. P. J.; translated by K. J.