Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! Pirnar, Ultimum Pure front door made from wood with a ONE TOUCH handle system, designers Roman Pirnar and Ernest Bevc The argument of the jury: An innovative solution and top production while using the most modern technologies. Foto: MMC/Enej Česnik Share

This year’s best made and presented product? A front door.

Fair is opened until Sunday

9. November 2017 ob 14:36

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

Ljuljana’s Exhibition and Convention Centre has opened its doors to two fairs under the motto - Vse za dom (Everything for the home). Among all the exhibited products five have already been chosen as this year’s icing on the cake.



Until Sunday visitors can pay a visit to the Ambient Ljubljana furniture fair, and the Dom Plus autumn fair, which presents a wholesome offer of carpentry, heating and cooling technologies, and prefabricated houses. Participating in both fairs are 183 companies from 13 countries.

The TOP 5 award tries to glean out the best that designers and manufacturers create and present at the Ambient fair.

The international jury, made up of Vladimir Pezdirc, Jani Bavčer, Marco Marangone and Marjan Orešić, chose the best on the basis of established standards which define good design – the most important being innovativeness, functionality and ecology.

The TOP 5

The awarded TOP 5 products are separately exhibited in the Kocka (A2) hall:

Mizarstvo Bolčič, Cockpit chair, designer Guillaume Delvigne

The argument of the jury: A fresh design idea, inventive ergonomics, top production and respectful towards wood.

Designer Klinc Marko, couch Pillow sofa

The argument of the jury: A simple, efficient and playful modular solution with an innovative hand rest.

Designer Neža Uran, Pero semi-armchair

The argument of the jury: A comfortable, quality and nicely designed semi-armchair, with a fresh and light retro taste.

Pikka design, the Circulum plate, designers Rok Kuhar and Katjuša Kranjc

The argument of the jury: An all-round useful surface for a living environment.

Pirnar, Ultimum Pure front door made from wood with a ONE TOUCH handle system, designers Roman Pirnar and Ernest Bevc

The argument of the jury: An innovative solution and top production while using the most modern technologies.

The latter also received the biggest prize – the Top of the Top.

T. H.; translated by K. J.