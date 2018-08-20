Three First League pairs among the Final 16: Triglav is coming to Ljubljana

A draw in Brdo pri Kranju has given us the pairs for the second round of the Slovenia Cup. The twelve winners of the first round have now been joined by Domžale, Ljubljana, Maribor, and Velenje. Three first League matchups are scheduled for the second round.
Martin Koželj, the new Secretary of the Slovenian Football Association, drew the teams. In Murska Sobota, Mura will host Rudar, while Triglav will face off against defending champion Olimpija in Ljubljana. Celje will square off against Krško.
Gorica will play in nearby Vipolže, and Aluminij is headed to Prevalje, while Bravo will host Maribor. Ivančna Gorica will try to surprise Domžale, while Koper and Lendava will face off for a slot in the quarterfinals when they play on the Coast.
The matches in the second round of the Slovenian Cup are scheduled to take place on September 12.
Final 16, Wednesday, September 12:
BRDA - GORICA
MURA - RUDAR VELENJE
OLIMPIJA - TRIGLAV
KOROTAN PREVALJE - ALUMINIJ
CELJE - KRŠKO
BRAVO - MARIBOR
IVANČNA GORICA - DOMŽALE
KOPER - NAFTA 1903
