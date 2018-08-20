Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! The matches in the second round of the Slovenian Cup are scheduled to take place on September 12. Photo: www.alesfevzer.com Share

Three First League pairs among the Final 16: Triglav is coming to Ljubljana

Rudar will play in Murska Sobota

20. August 2018 ob 20:59

Brdo pri Kranju - MMC RTV SLO

A draw in Brdo pri Kranju has given us the pairs for the second round of the Slovenia Cup. The twelve winners of the first round have now been joined by Domžale, Ljubljana, Maribor, and Velenje. Three first League matchups are scheduled for the second round.

Martin Koželj, the new Secretary of the Slovenian Football Association, drew the teams. In Murska Sobota, Mura will host Rudar, while Triglav will face off against defending champion Olimpija in Ljubljana. Celje will square off against Krško.

Gorica will play in nearby Vipolže, and Aluminij is headed to Prevalje, while Bravo will host Maribor. Ivančna Gorica will try to surprise Domžale, while Koper and Lendava will face off for a slot in the quarterfinals when they play on the Coast.



Final 16, Wednesday, September 12:

BRDA - GORICA

MURA - RUDAR VELENJE

OLIMPIJA - TRIGLAV

KOROTAN PREVALJE - ALUMINIJ

CELJE - KRŠKO

BRAVO - MARIBOR

IVANČNA GORICA - DOMŽALE

KOPER - NAFTA 1903

