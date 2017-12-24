Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 5.0 with 2 votes Rate this news article! Timi Zajc is only seventeen. Foto: www.alesfevzer.com Share

Timi Zajc adds winter ski title to summer win in national championship

Ema Klinec best among female ski jumpers

24. December 2017 ob 12:09

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

Slovenian ski jumper Timi Zajc (Ljubno BTC ski club) has won the winter national championship in Planica after having already secured the title of the summer champion in Kranj.

He is the first Slovenian jumper to have won the title in all categories. Anže Semenič (Tržič - FMG) finished in second place, while Peter Prevc (Triglav) and Tilen Bartol (Sam Ihan) shared third place. Last year's champion Jernej Damjan did not compete.

Zajc scored 270 points, Semenič 258.4 points, Prevc and Bartol collected 257 points.

As a team, the Triglav ski club (Žiga Jelar, Peter Prevc, Nejc Dežman and Domen Prevc) ranks best by a wide margin with 1000.1 points, followed by Ljubno (892.4) in second place and Triglav 2 (855.7) as third best ski jumping club in Slovenia. Ema Klinec(Alpina) has won the women's big hill championship with 238.7 points and was joined on the podium by Urša Bogataj (Ilirija; 222.3) and Nika Križnar (Alpina; 219).

Ski jumpers now have a two-day break. On Tuesday, the eight-member Slovenian team chosen by Goran Janus will travel to the first stop of the New Year's Tour – Oberstdorf. The selected ski jumpers are Damjan, who had taken a slightly longer break for regeneration, Zajc, Semenič, Prevc brothers, Bartol, Jelar and Jurij Tepeš.

