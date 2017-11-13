Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! Tina Maze announces that she is 24 weeks pregnant. Foto: BoBo Share

Tina Maze reports the happy news: She and Massi are expecting their first child

"This winter is going to be very special"

13. November 2017 ob 19:48

Črna na Koroškem - MMC RTV SLO

After weeks of speculation, the former Alpine skiing champion Tina Maze has confirmed the news. She wrote on Twitter that she and her partner Andrea Massi are expecting a baby.

"This winter will be very special. We are expecting new poetry – a new life!!! There are no words to describe our happiness and gratitude of becoming parents," she wrote under her photo. Both she and Massi signed the tweet. Maze added that she is 24 weeks pregnant.

This will be the first child for the 34-year-old skier and her partner.

In January of this year, Tina Maze concluded her sporting career, during which she accomplished everything that could have been accomplished.

More than 15,000 spectators cheered her on as she hit the slopes for the last time. In the middle of her final run, she stopped, hugged members of her crew, skied down the slopes, and then took off her skis just in front of the finish line.

