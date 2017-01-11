Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! Her longest official time ever was 2 minutes and 57.81 seconds at a World Championship combined race in Santa Caterina on February 4, 2005. Tina finished 10th, the winner was again Janica Kostelić. Foto: BoBo/Miloš Vujinović Share Za prikaz vsebine morate omogočiti vtičnike za družbena omrežja (Twitter, Facebook, Scribble, ...), ki uporabljajo piškotke za sledenje uporabnikov. S pritiskom se strinjate z uporabo piĹˇkotkov! Dovoli Prekliči

Tina Maze spent almost 12 hours on the ski runs during her official races

Q&A on Slovenia’s most successful skier of all time

11. January 2017 ob 22:04

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

Tina Maze recently retired from skiing. The 408th episode of RTV Slovenia’s “Športni SOS” (“SOS Sports”) show featured a Q&A on Slovenia’s best female skier of all time.

Q: How much time did Tina spend on the slopes during her career? – Luka Štucin

A: We’ve checked all the races (World Cups, World Championships, and Olympics) Tina has ever competed in – and finished. We tallied up all her official times: She spent a total of 11 hours, 55 minutes and 42.55 seconds on the ski runs during her official races.

Needless to say, she has spent a lot more time training and preparing for the aforementioned events.

Q: What was her shortest and longest official time ever? – Luka Štucin

A: Her shortest official time ever was 39.27 seconds at a World Cup slalom race in Garmisch-Partenkirchen on February 18, 2001. Tina came in 34th, 1.38 seconds behind Anja Pärson of Sweden, who was in the lead after the first run. It was Tina’s shortest official time ever because she only completed one run. Janica Kostelić of Croatia won the event, while Pärson didn’t finish the race.

Her longest official time ever was 2 minutes and 57.81 seconds at a World Championship combined race in Santa Caterina on February 4, 2005. Tina finished 10th, the winner was again Janica Kostelić.

Slavko Jerič; translated by D. V.