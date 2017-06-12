Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! The 24th annual Tour of Slovenia race will begin on Thursday. Foto: www.alesfevzer.com Share Za prikaz vsebine morate omogočiti vtičnike za družbena omrežja (Twitter, Facebook, Scribble, ...), ki uporabljajo piškotke za sledenje uporabnikov. S pritiskom se strinjate z uporabo piĹˇkotkov! Dovoli Prekliči

Tour of Slovenia: The top three finishers will get a replica of the oldest wheel

The Tour of Slovenia will be carried live on TV Slovenia this year

12. June 2017 ob 19:39

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

"Everyone knows Celje, the Counts of Celje, and the town's castle; everyone also knows the beer fountain in Žalec," says Bogdan Fink when describing what Eurosport's representatives saw in Slovenia ahead of the Tour of Slovenia bicycle race.

The 24th annual Tour of Slovenia race will begin on Thursday. The start of the first stage will take place in Koper at 11 a.m.; the finish line will be in Novo Mesto in Sunday. Saturday's stage with the finish line in Rogla will be decisive. This year, cyclists will compete for the green jersey. The slogan of the race, Fight for Green, also reflects the commitment of Slovenia and Slovenian tourism to sustainable development.

"Slovenia is the home of the bicycle; it's 5200 years old and was found in the Ljubljana Marshes. The top three finishers will receive replicas of the oldest bike, which were manufactured by the Ljubljana City Museum. It's a nice story; it promotes this part of our history and can attract people who don't have a connection to the sport."

The winners of the different stages will receive various trophies that have thematic connections to each place. For instance, the winner of the stage that ends in Novo Mesto will receive a replica of a situla – the town's symbol -- made by the Rogaška glassworks.

T. O.

Translated by J. B.