Two pairs of Slovenian siblings competing in Pyeongchang

46 pairs of Olympic siblings competing at the Winter Olympics in South Korea

23. February 2018 ob 20:39

There are 46 pairs of siblings competing at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea. Two of them hail from Slovenia: cross-country skiers Anamarija and Janez Lampič, as well as hockey players Marcel and David Rodman.

The Winter Olympics also feature two sets of sibling trios: Eve, Thomas, and Glen Muirhead are on team Great Britain, while Denise, Madeleine, and Oliver Dupont represent Denmark. All of them compete in curling.

New Zealand brothers Beau James, Jackson, and Byron Wells compete in freestyle skiing. Beau James finished fourth in the ski halfpipe, while Byron came in 12th. Byron did qualify for the final, but was forced to withdraw due to an injury. Meanwhile, Jackson placed 25th in slopestyle. Their brother Jossi also made the New Zealand Olympic team, but was sidelined with injury.

The Swiss women’s national ice hockey team, featuring sisters Nina, Isabel, and Monika Waidacher, finished in fifth place.

