Two spotlights for RTV Slovenija

The event was broadcasted live by TV Slovenija

27. February 2017 ob 11:22

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

The new media awards, spotlights, were won by RTV staff as well - namely Slavko Bobovnik as the best host, and the Vse je mogoče show (Anything is possible) for the most entertaining TV show. The Spotlight for the media legend was awarded to Demeter Bitenc.

The spotlights were awarded in 10 categories: the song of the year, the voice of the year, the movie story of the year, the actress and the actor of the year, the entertainment show of the year, the host of an informative show, TV contest of the year, the sharp TV tongue of the year, and the host of the entertainment TV show.

The Media24 group claim that the spotlights were introduced with the purpose to award the noticeable achievement which had pushed the limits of perception of power, and the importance of the creators of media contents, and of media themselves.

S. Ja., MMC; translated by G. K.