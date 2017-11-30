Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! Šoštanj Thermoelectric Plant. Foto: BoBo Share

Unit 6 of the Šoštanj Thermoelectric Plant shuts down again

30. November 2017 ob 21:00

Šoštanj - MMC RTV SLO

Unit 6 of the Šoštanj Thermoelectric Plant has once again automatically shut down after a safety system detected an error in a turbine's rudder mechanism.

Unit 6 is the largest power generating project in the history of independent Slovenia and creates about a third of the country's power supply.

The safety system that detected the error last night first stopped the turbine and then shut down the entire unit. This has been the second operating error since 2016, when Unit 6 was put into operation. The Šoštanj Thermoelectric Plant is now supplying power by relying on Unit 4's gas turbines, but this isn't sufficient, and some electricity needs to be imported.

The energy sector union leader Branko Sevčnikar cautions that while such errors do sometimes take place, Unit 6 tends to be somewhat special in this regard.

Metka Pirc, Radio Slovenia; translated by J. B.