Unit 6 of the Šoštanj Thermoelectric Plant shuts down again

Unit 6 of the Šoštanj Thermoelectric Plant has once again automatically shut down after a safety system detected an error in a turbine's rudder mechanism.
Unit 6 is the largest power generating project in the history of independent Slovenia and creates about a third of the country's power supply.
The safety system that detected the error last night first stopped the turbine and then shut down the entire unit. This has been the second operating error since 2016, when Unit 6 was put into operation. The Šoštanj Thermoelectric Plant is now supplying power by relying on Unit 4's gas turbines, but this isn't sufficient, and some electricity needs to be imported.
The energy sector union leader Branko Sevčnikar cautions that while such errors do sometimes take place, Unit 6 tends to be somewhat special in this regard.
|
A Croatian-Russian family in Lipica 00:05:31, 28.11.2017
|
Informativna oddaja v angleščini in nemščini 00:07:24, 29.11.2017
|
Informativna oddaja v angleščini in nemščini 00:06:21, 28.11.2017
|
Informativna oddaja v angleščini in nemščini 00:08:35, 27.11.2017
|
Informativna oddaja v angleščini in nemščini 00:08:30, 26.11.2017
|
A Young English Family in Bohinj 00:04:59, 21.11.2017
|
Informativna oddaja v angleščini in nemščini 00:07:24, 25.11.2017
|
Highlights of the week 00:10:22, 25.11.2017
|
Informativna oddaja v angleščini in nemščini 00:08:16, 24.11.2017
|
Informativna oddaja v angleščini in nemščini 00:06:51, 23.11.2017
|
Informativna oddaja v angleščini in nemščini 00:07:55, 22.11.2017
|
Informativna oddaja v angleščini in nemščini 00:07:59, 21.11.2017
|
Oliver Vodeb 00:31:52, 21.11.2017
|
Informativna oddaja v angleščini in nemščini 00:08:24, 20.11.2017
|
Informativna oddaja v angleščini in nemščini 00:07:49, 19.11.2017
|
Informativna oddaja v angleščini in nemščini 00:08:52, 18.11.2017
|
Meet Navid Ahmadsomali, an Iranian in Slovenia 00:09:15, 15.11.2017
|
Highlights of the week 00:08:01, 18.11.2017
|
Informativna oddaja v angleščini in nemščini 00:07:39, 17.11.2017
|
Informativna oddaja v angleščini in nemščini 00:06:51, 16.11.2017