Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! The geometric centre of Slovenia is located in the village of Slivna, where locals gladly share their unspoilt nature and mutual cooperation with tourists. Foto: BoBo Share Za prikaz vsebine morate omogočiti vtičnike za družbena omrežja (Twitter, Facebook, Scribble, ...), ki uporabljajo piškotke za sledenje uporabnikov. S pritiskom se strinjate z uporabo piĹˇkotkov! Dovoli Prekliči

Unspoilt tourism in Slovenia’s geo centre

Many events related to Slovenia's history and tradition

3. September 2017 ob 11:46

Slivna - MMC RTV SLO

The geometric centre of Slovenia is located in the village of Slivna, where locals gladly share their unspoilt nature and mutual cooperation with tourists. According to the villagers, they offer something for every taste – be it adventurers or art lovers.

The geometric centre or the barycentre of Slovenia lies in the village of Spodnja Slivna near Vače in the Litija municipality. The settlement is renowned for its many events related to Slovenia's history and tradition while its nature provides numerous opportunities for daytrips.

The most famous attraction is the Geoss Adventure Park, which was built in a nearby forest by the Kimovec family seven years ago. In addition to adrenaline-boosting experience and a nearly kilometre-long decline on a wire rope, the family decided to expand their offer last year. "Naturally, the idea was connected with trees, what more could be done with them to possibly attract people who'd stay more than a day. And then this romantic part was added, we decided to offer an experience of spending the night on a treetop."

The owners have installed beds that hang from trees as well as beds on a platform in the treetop. According to Miloš Kimovec, this is not just an overnight stay but a real experience. "We've had quite a few visitors who were not adventurous at all but were still so drawn by this that they decided to try it. It's really interesting when foreigners visit us just for this and set off in the morning." The overnight experience also includes dinner by a fire and breakfast with products from the Vovše eco farm served in a basket.

Saša Kisovec, TV Slovenija; translated by K. Z.