Vinarium observation tower received 200,000 visitors

The number of visitors to Vinarium exceeded all expectations

2. October 2017 ob 11:47

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

Vinarium in Lendavske gorice, the highest observation tower in Slovenia, in approximately two years received the two hundred thousandth visitor.

Vinarium, opened in September 2015, offers to visitors the view of four countries, Slovenia, Hungary, Austria and Croatia. Besides the view the visitors can indulge in local cuisine and wines.

In 2016 The Municipality of Lendava was awarded the Sejalec award by the Slovenian Tourist Organisation; the award is given to the most innovative tourist product of the year. The tower offers view of four countries, and according to the Tourist Organisation symbolises the idea of intertwining of cultures, coexistence, and friendship among the nations.

L. L.; translated by G. K.