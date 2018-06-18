Vox pop: Assessment of government’s work improves

In the government’s second month in office the number of those that think it is doing a good job has doubled. 44 percent of the respondents assess the government’s work as successful, which is twice more compared to October. Meanwhile 37,3 percent say the government is unsuccessful in its work.
If elections were to happen today, the opposition SDS Democrats would remain on top and receive around 18 percent of the vote. The SD Social Democrats would finish second with 14,7 percent, while the List of Marjan Šarec would slide down to third place with a support of 12,2 percent. The Left would get the vote of 8,1 percent of the respondents in the latest survey, the NSi New Slovenia Party stands at 6,2 percent, the SMC Party at five percent, the Pensioners’ Party DeSUS and the SNS National Party would both win 3,7 percent of the vote, while the Party of Alenka Bratušek would get 2,3 percent. Under one fifth of the respondents said they were undecided.
A comparison to last month’s figures shows a rise of support for the SDS Democrats and SD party, which has overtaken the List of Marjan Šarec after the first round of the local elections. The Left, NSi, SMC and the SNS have also gained some ground. The party that has lost most support is the Party of Alenka Bratušek.
The popularity of most politicians improved after the first round of the local elections. The biggest improvement on the list of politicians was made by PM Marjan Šarec, who jumped to second place. Remaining on top is President Borut Pahor, while in third is EU Commissioner Violeta Bulc.
The public opinion poll for Dnevnik and RTV Slovenija was carried out by the Ninamedia agency between the 19th and 20th of November among 700 people.
