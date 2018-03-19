Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! SD had the highest support among those polled for the March Vox Populi survey. Foto: BoBo Share

Vox Populi opinion poll: SMC sees the greatest jump in popularity after Cerar’s resignation

Pahor remains the most popular politician

The Vox Populi opinion poll for March, which was carried out by Ninamedia for RTV Slovenia and the daily Dnevnik, shows that before Prime Minister Miro Cerar’s resignation, SD had the most support, but Marjan Šarec’s List became the leading party after the resignation. The popularity of SMC also increased in that period.

SD is in the number one spot with 12.7 percent of the likely vote; the party had a similar showing last month. Marjan Šarec’s List is second with 12.4, which is somewhat less than a month ago. Next comes SDS with 11.7 percent, which is comparable to its support in February.

SMC has managed to regain fourth place, with 7.6 of the likely vote. DeSUS is fifth with 4.9 percent, which is similar to its performance in February. NSi would get 4.8 percent of the vote, which is more than last month. The Left (Levica) would also make it into parliament, but its 3.6-percent support is significantly lower than it was in February.

An estimate of the member of MPs shows that SD would get 19, the same number as Marjan Šarec’s List, while SDS would receive 18. SMC would be able to seat 12 MPs. DeSUS and NSi would both receive seven MPs, while the Left would seat six.

Marjan Šarec’s List on top after Cerar’s resignation

A portion of the polling was conducted after Cerar’s resignation. In that period, 350 people were polled. The situation changed somewhat. SMC was the only coalition party that benefitted from the resignation. According to the latest batch of polling, Marjan Šarec’s List has returned to the number one position, followed by SD and SDS respectively. However, all the parties saw a decrease in support. Conversely, SMC’s support has increased after the resignation. The Left also saw a jump; the party has overtaken both NSi and DeSUS.

The demographics of the voters are also significant in the battle between the two leading parties, SD and Marjan Šarec’s List. Among those aged 30 and under, most support Marjan Šarec’s List. The results are similar in the 31-45 age range. Among those 46 and older, however, the Social Democrats get the most support.

Among the 700 people polled, the approval rating of the government was comparable to the February number. Twenty-nine percent approved of the job that the government was doing, while almost 67 percent did not. As expected, the number of those satisfied with the government’s performance has decreased in the wake of Cerar’s resignation. The percentage of those who disapproved of the government’s performance has remained similar, while the number of those who did not have an opinion increased.

Meanwhile, Borut Pahor remains the most popular politician. Milan Brglez took the number two spot this time, while Marjan Šarec saw a considerable decline in popularity, dropping from second to fifth position. Miro Cerar advanced three places to number eight, while former NSi president Ljudmila Novak stayed in the number seven spot with more support than last month. Her successor Matej Tonin dropped four positions compared to his February ranking and is now 14th. The bottom portion of the popularity list has not seen any major changes. Vinko Gorenak and Janez Janša have dropped out, while Goran Klemenčič and Eva Irgl have made a comeback to the list.

Nuša Baranja, TV Slovenia; translated by J. B.