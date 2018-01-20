Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! Slovenian fan turn legend – Aleksander Javornik, who has already made a gold Handball Championship Cup. Foto: MMC RTV SLO/Tina Hacler A part of the Slovenian expedition to Zagreb was also a special train for fans. Foto: BoBo Share

Who is Slovenian fan everybody is asking for selfies?

MMC among the fans in Zagreb

20. January 2018 ob 08:54

Zagreb - MMC RTV SLO

Do you still remember the famous photo from the Istanbul stands which was sent to all part of the world, and thus created the true and living Slovenian mascot?

It was taken during the finals against Serbia – of Slovenian fans with Luka Dončić's mother Mirjam Poterbin in the forefront, and next to her a man with a green cap glasses in the colours of our flag who was lifting a replica of the European Champions cup long before the end of the match.

And we saw him also the other day in Zagreb, after the handball match against Macedonia which we lost so unfortunately; he was in the company of the former great handball player Simona Čižman (born Šturm).

We asked for his statement, but we had to wait, as there was a long queue of groups of fans who wished a picture with him. “I have no idea who that person is, but I know him from TV, and I have always wanted to be photographed with him. He is a legend, you can see him everywhere!” one of the fans explained.

"Every single voice counts "

The name of the legend is Aleksander Javornik. “I like to participate at most of the championships, and people have realized I love sport with my whole heart and my soul,” he is not surprised that people have noticed him. This time as well he has brought a cup with him – he made a gold one for the handball championship.

“I have been making copies of the cups, and I already have several in my display case,” he explained while the former ski ace Tomaž Čižman came to shake his hand.

He agrees that the golden basketball story brought a revolution among the fans. “I think that also today more people came than would come without that, and I hope that also the individual sport associations will start respecting them more, as they are a very important factor,” he believes.

"I keep saying that the fans bring energy, and are nourishment for bodies and for souls of the players,” claims "the man in green". He reminds us that the fans are an additional player on the field. “Every single voice counts and makes Slovenia stronger when cheering for our players. Every additional fan is an important element – louder the fans, more motivated the players are. And that's the purpose,” the man from Žalec appeals to fans to fill the stands and support our national teams in large number.

He also told us something which will not come as a surprise to you – naturally, he will support the Slovenian athletes in February also in distant South Korea.

Tina Hacler, MMC; translated by G. K.