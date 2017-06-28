Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! The sculptures by the artist from Serbia are exhibited in 15 countries, mostly in Asia. Photo: MMC RTV SLO Share Za prikaz vsebine morate omogočiti vtičnike za družbena omrežja (Twitter, Facebook, Scribble, ...), ki uporabljajo piškotke za sledenje uporabnikov. S pritiskom se strinjate z uporabo piĹˇkotkov! Dovoli Prekliči

Work of art is being born in Prlekija

The iron trotter by a renowned sculptor will be unveiled in September

28. June 2017 ob 13:27

Križevci at Ljutomer - MMC RTV SLO

The Ljutomer trotter is an important part of the Prlekija region. This type of horses is still bred at a number of homesteads in the Prlekija region, and now an interesting sculpture is being created there by an artist from Serbia.

At this time, the Zorko family has seven trotters in their stable - the three-year old Iskra last year even become the national champion. The head of the family and competitor Dušan Zorko, who competes in horse trotting competitions with Iskra, can't imagine life without trotters; he explained: "After a busy and stressful day in business world you harness a horse and go out into nature; in this way it is easier to overcome stress."

Recently the renowned sculptor from Serbia Nedim Hadžiahmetović saw the two-year old horse Jimpeto Joy; Hadžiahmetović was invited to the Prlekija region by the 29 A Society. The artist whose sculptures are exhibited in 15 countries of the world, mostly in Asia, has been creating the sculpture of the trotter; he says it won't be a classical representation of a horse.

The 29 A society, also an organizer of sculptors' colonies, and the local community plan to place the sculpture in the centre of Križevci. The iron trotter Jimpeto Joy sculpted by the artist from Negotin should start decorating the village in September, and the society is already working on new project with the purpose of combining culture and the local tourist offer.

M. Z.; Bojan Peček, TV Slovenija; translated by G. K.