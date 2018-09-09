Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! The USA, which ranks second in the FIVB overall standing, justified the role of the favourites and thus won the first place in the tournament. Foto: BoBo Share

World's 2nd best volleyball team too strong for Slovenians

Slovenia to start World Cup on Wednesday against the Dominican Republic

9. September 2018 ob 13:59

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

The Slovenian men's volleyball team lost to the USA in the final game before leaving for the World Cup in Italy. The Americans won 3-1 in Stožice.

The Slovenians set off to a poor start. The US took the lead with 8-2 in points. Slovenia then took the initiative and almost caught the opponents at the end of the first set (22:23). Still, the Americans then turned the set into their favour (25:22).

The second set was more equal, the Americans continued to lead until the Slovenian, coached by Slobodan Kovač, managed to tie at 21-21. The US replied with two consecutive points won the second set with 25-23.

The Slovenians held strong in the third set and won the tense playoff with 26-24. Klemen Čebulj contributed the final point.

Slovenia will play its first match at this year's Volleyball World Championship on Wednesday, when they travel to Florence to play against the Dominican Republic.

A. V., MMC; translated by K. Z.