A new attraction in Maribor: a swan couple expecting babies

Some locals check on them every day

19. May 2018 ob 08:32

The historic Maribor district of Lent has a new attraction: a swan couple expecting an addition to their family. The cygnets are due to arrive over the coming days, and some locals visit the swans every day.

This a pretty rare phenomenon, since swans rarely lay their eggs in populated places. Therefore, the Municipality of Maribor put a fence around the nest, and there are signs asking people not to disturb the swans.

Their nest has already become a bit of a local attraction. Many tourists stop by to count the eggs and take photos of the swans. Some locals come by every day.

“It’s not the first time we’ve seen this happen, but it’s still a pretty rare sight. When swans lay their eggs, they usually avoid populated areas,” said ornithologist Luka Božič of DOPPS–Birdlife Slovenia.

Since the nest is near a sidewalk, extra caution is advised. The male swan is trying to keep onlookers away, but most visitors are considerate enough to not to disturb them.

Incubation takes up to 38 days, meaning that the cygnets are due any day now. Regular visitors wouldn’t want to miss that moment.

When the first cygnet hatches, the other six will follow within 12 hours. They will leave the nest and take to the water the same day.

