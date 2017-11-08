A package of amendments for implementation of arbitration to National Assembly

The National Assembly will make a step towards implementation of the arbitration ruling on border with Croatia.

27. November 2017 ob 11:44

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

The package of amendments deals with changes of laws on recording the state's border, sea fishing, land register and intervention law regulating the rights of the inhabitants of the border area.

The modification of the law on recording the state's border ends the first phase of determining the Slovenian-Croatian border. The demarcation in the field is now necessary, usually performed by a joint committee of both countries, which will pose a problem due to Croatian refusal of the arbitration ruling.

Several facts show that a progress regarding implementation of the arbitration ruling should not be expected in near future, one of them being the inability of the two states to agree even on the topic of the conversation, which is the reason Miro Cerar still hasn't travelled to Zagreb.

Nataša Mulec, Radio Slovenija; translated by G. K.