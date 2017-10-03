MPs unanimously support the implementation of the border arbitration decision

12. October 2017 ob 12:07

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

The Government has the support of the parliamentary Foreign Policy Committee regarding the preparation of measures for the implementation of the border arbitration decision. The committee also supports the government to continue dialogues with Croatia, but only concerning the ruling.

On the outside, Slovenia shows a unified image. The committee accepted conclusions according to which Slovenia will strictly follow international law in the implementation of the arbitration decision. Replacing the decision with a bilateral agreement is not an option.

Slovenia will implement its part of the task – the necessary legislative changes. But the question as to what will happen if nothing happens until the 29th of December, when the deadline for the implementation of the decision expires, remains unanswered. Croatia still rejects the decision adopted by the court of arbitration in The Hague concerning the border with Slovenia.

For now, Slovenia's strategies are silent diplomacy and studying the actions it might take if Croatia does not respect the arbitration decision.

Nataša Mulec, Radio Slovenija; translated by A. L.