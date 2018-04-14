Ajdovščina hopes to cooperate with China in construction and agriculture

When the Ajdovščina-based Pipistrel aircraft factory started the construction of another factory in Jurong, China, a delegation from the Ajdovščina also paid the Chinese a visit. It signed an agreement with the municipality of Jurong to nurture friendly relations, and has since also established close economic contacts.
The most promising future cooperation is in the fields of construction and agriculture. The two cities also talked about concrete projects; the Chinese would finance a large residential neighbourhood. Jurong is a city located almost in the suburbs of Nanjing, where skyscrapers are being built continually. After twinning with the Ajdovščina municipality, it seems that China will also carry out some construction business in Slovenia.
"What brings this kind of cooperation is actually a connection with various companies operating in China, and one of them has already expressed an interest in building an apartment complex called Ribnik BS2 in Ajdovščina. The investment is estimated at around € 30 million," explains the mayor of Ajdovščina Tadej Beočanin.
Economic cooperation has also boosted tourism and agriculture in Ajdovščina. "The Chinese representatives of Jurong have already purchased a large amount of wine from the Vipava Valley," Beočanin pointed out.
The Chinese are returning the visit next week, with representatives of the Jurong municipality coming to Ajdovščina. Sometime in the near future, the Chinese will also participate in aviation training in Ajdovščina.
|
A Hungarian husband and wife in Bled 00:03:58, 10.04.2018
|
News in English - 13.04.2018 00:03:22, 13.04.2018
|
NEWS DEUTSCH 13.04. 00:03:17, 13.04.2018
|
NIGHTLY NEWS ENGLISH 12.4 00:02:52, 12.04.2018
|
News Deutsch 12.4.2018 00:03:25, 12.04.2018
|
News English, 11.04.2018 00:03:21, 11.04.2018
|
NEWS DEUTSCH 11. 4. 2018 00:03:14, 11.04.2018
|
NIGHTLY NEWS ENGLISH 10.4 00:02:14, 10.04.2018
|
DEUTSCHE NEWS 9.4.2018 00:03:30, 10.04.2018
|
News English, 09.04.2018 00:03:58, 09.04.2018
|
NEWS DEUTSCH 9. 4. 2018 00:03:53, 09.04.2018
|
Meet Tom Norman, an Englishman in Slovenia 00:07:47, 04.04.2018
|
English News 8.4. 00:03:35, 08.04.2018
|
DEUTSCHE NEWS 8.4.2018 00:04:12, 08.04.2018
|
News English 00:02:39, 07.04.2018
|
News Deutsch 7.4.2018 00:03:15, 07.04.2018
|
News in English 06.04.2018 00:03:52, 06.04.2018
|
NEWS DEUTSCH 6. 4. 2018 00:03:31, 06.04.2018
|
NIGHTLY NEWS ENG 5.4 00:02:45, 05.04.2018
|
NEWS DEUTSCH 05.04.2018 00:02:47, 05.04.2018