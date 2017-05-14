Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! Photo: Reuters Share Za prikaz vsebine morate omogočiti vtičnike za družbena omrežja (Twitter, Facebook, Scribble, ...), ki uporabljajo piškotke za sledenje uporabnikov. S pritiskom se strinjate z uporabo piĹˇkotkov! Dovoli Prekliči

Belarus takes revenge on Slovenia for defeat in Minsk

14. May 2017 ob 13:19

Paris - MMC RTV SLO

Slovenia has failed to remain in the elite group of ice hockey national teams at the world championship in Paris. It was defeated 2:5 by Belarus, which scored four goals in the 2nd third.

Although the Slovenian team still has to play against France on Monday, it is already clear that it is going to take last place in the B qualification group and will play in the second-best league at the championship next year. Slovenia made too many mistakes in defence in the 2nd third, and the efficient Belarus knew how to use this. The Slovenian goalkeeper was Gašper Grošelj, who had quite some work, although the ratio in scoring attempts leaned in favour of Slovenia with 30:29.

The Belarus have thus used the opportunity to take revenge on Slovenia for the defeat in Minsk – last autumn Slovenia won a place at the Olympics by winning against Belarus – by beating the Slovenian team for the fifth time at world championships.

T. O., MMC; translated by K. Z.