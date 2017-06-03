Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! The hub of the first room is the bar, and a La Marrozzo vintage-looking coffee maker, illuminated by not just a simple light, but by a light installation by the Dutch Os and Oos. The colour palette is completed by pink coffee cups. Foto: Biró/Daša Kastelic Robert Henigman's wish to manage a restaurant has finally come through; his experience from abroad and from Tozd will be of great help. Foto: Biró The emphasize on local stories is obvious on aprons of the Biro team; the aprons were designed by Petja Zorec, and the food is served on ceramics designed by Hana Karim. Foto: Biró/Daša Kastelic Share Za prikaz vsebine morate omogočiti vtičnike za družbena omrežja (Twitter, Facebook, Scribble, ...), ki uporabljajo piškotke za sledenje uporabnikov. S pritiskom se strinjate z uporabo piĹˇkotkov! Dovoli Prekliči

Biro – a "relaxed mix" boutique bistro at the Gornji trg square

Inspired by different parts of the world; kitchen working long into the night

3. June 2017 ob 08:03

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

The old, until recently rather sleepy part of Ljubljana got another restaurant to complement the growing offer. It is a bistro with minimalistic, but spicy interior and simple, but well thought through menu.

It was opened by Robert Henigman, who has been successfully managing the nearby Tozd, the favourite meeting place of the creative people, hipsters, and the occasional visitors of the Gallus embankment. He has been waiting for a suitable location which would allow him to take up a new challenge and also offer potential for further development. Therefore he didn't hesitate when the opportunity arose at the Gornji trg square, which according to him has a lot of potential, and would allow him to open and manage a restaurant. It was his wish to put his education as chef to good use. While Tozd is paying a witty tribute to not yet forgotten history, both with its name (TOZD – BOAL in English, i.e. basic organisation of associated labour), the name Biro, the idea for which came from Henigman's friend Marko Bauer, is an anagram of the name, or better nickname of the »boss«, but also a pen named after its inventor, Laszlo Biro, Henigman explained.

Recently Ljubljana got a number of new bistros, offering brunches, so we asked what will distinguish Biro from the others. "I followed my own concept. Until recently you were able to order breakfast in Ljubljana only in the mornings. I intended to start offering brunches, every day until four p.m. People have different habits, and due to the fast tempo of modern life sometimes there is simply no time for an early breakfast. Some hotel guests would prefer to eat a couple of eggs late on Saturday, and they can do it in our bistro. I would like to mention that our food is "casual-comfy"; it is simple food, and can be ordered until 11 p.m. We feel it is important to have food available late in the evening, but it is not easy to get food in our capital e.g. after theatres close. And a lot of people would like to conclude their evenings with good food, which is why we took this road," the head of the restaurant explained, and added that the bistro will remain open until one a.m.

The importance of local stories

The food in Biro is served on tableware created by Hana Karim, aprons with variations of terrazzo design are the work of fashion designer Petja Zorec. "I have known both designers for years, and I chose them as a tribute to Slovenian designers, due to their outstanding work. In our country our top creators are still often overlooked, while to me local means a lot: there is a local story behind, I know these people, and they are my friends. It is in my interest to collaborate with local designers."

He has no wish to set a »target audience« for his restaurant. Biro is a place where warmth, good food, and excellent team play the leading roles, and whoever comes and recognizes them is welcome, and adopted as their guest, just as it happens in Tozd. Biro is located at the Gornji trg square, a bit removed from the most obvious tourist sights, but luring visitors with more and more interesting culinary offer. Perhaps that is the reason it is becoming more and more attractive for visitors, both local and from abroad. They expect a number of visitors from abroad, and all will be welcome, "as each of them brings his or her own story, look through different eyes, and have different feelings".

"But I still find local closeness, warmth, socializing the most important. The community we created in Tozd means the most to me, to be close to people, and to connect with them," he explained.

Alenka Klun, foto: Matic Bajželj in Daša Kastelic

Translated by G. K.