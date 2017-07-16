Centenary of the "Miracle of Caporetto", one of the biggest mountain conflicts of all times

The decisive offensive on the Isonzo Front, known under the name "the Miracle of Caporetto", started on this day one hundred years ago. The last offensive was launched by the Austro-Hungarian forces with the help of Germany. They managed to completely defeat the Italian army. The great battle also meant the end of the Isonzo Front.

On the day the last battle at the Isonzo Front started, it was snowing in the mountains and raining in the valleys. After four days of fighting and 885 bloody clashes, the defeated Italian army had to retreat over the Soča River. Peace came again, the refugees returned home and people started building their homesteads up again.

The Walk of Peace Foundation remembered this historic event in the Posočje region with a silent and respectful gesture. Maša Klavora: »On the exact day marking the centenary of the end of the Isonzo Front, we lighted candles for peace in order to remember all the fallen soldiers. In the name of the Walk of Peace Foundation I want to thank everyone who took part in this tribute, and together with us lighted candles for peace on 15 locations from Mangart to Doberdo del lago and Trieste.«

Representatives of the four countries – Hungary, Slovenia, Italy and Austria – held speeches in front of the Kobarid museum, also remembering all of the soldiers who died in the battles.

Nataša Uršič, Radio Slovenija; translated by K. J.