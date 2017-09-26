Cerar: Juncker supports the implementation of the arbitration ruling

3. October 2017 ob 14:02

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

PM Miro Cerar had a telephone conversation with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker. Cerar informs that Juncker had once again confirmed his position with regards to the implementation of the arbitration ruling.

During the conversation the two touched on the arbitration issue between Slovenia and Croatia. The President of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, backed the "peaceful resolution of border disputes between member states" and stressed that now is the time for unity and stability.

Unofficially, PM Cerar received assurances that the European Commission would continues with its active involvement is resolving the dispute.

Al. Ma., MMC; translated by K. J.