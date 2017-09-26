Slovenian Magazine
Slovenian Magazine
Radio Si
Listen live
Radio Slovenija (SLO)
Val 202
Avdio / Video (SLO)
Odkrito: Odkrito o volilnem sistemu
Event Guide (SLO)
Halloween: Deejay Time Back In Time...
News in English
Overall rating: Your rating:
Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article!
Miro Cerar and Jean-Claude Juncker. Foto: BoBo

Related news articles

26. September 2017
Slovenia considering legal options for border
24. September 2017
Slovenian foreign minister: “We need to keep putting pressure on Croatia”
22. September 2017
Cerar cancelled meeting in Zagreb due to Plenković's statements
29. June 2017
Court says Slovenia should have corridor to int'l waters in dispute with Croatia

Share

Cerar: Juncker supports the implementation of the arbitration ruling

3. October 2017 ob 14:02
Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

PM Miro Cerar had a telephone conversation with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker. Cerar informs that Juncker had once again confirmed his position with regards to the implementation of the arbitration ruling.

During the conversation the two touched on the arbitration issue between Slovenia and Croatia. The President of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, backed the "peaceful resolution of border disputes between member states" and stressed that now is the time for unity and stability.

Unofficially, PM Cerar received assurances that the European Commission would continues with its active involvement is resolving the dispute.

Al. Ma., MMC; translated by K. J.