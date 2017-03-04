Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! Maribor. Foto: BoBo Share Za prikaz vsebine morate omogočiti vtičnike za družbena omrežja (Twitter, Facebook, Scribble, ...), ki uporabljajo piškotke za sledenje uporabnikov. S pritiskom se strinjate z uporabo piĹˇkotkov! Dovoli Prekliči

Cut of enduring Old Vine with roots all around the world

Important protocol event for Maribor

4. March 2017 ob 14:17

Maribor - MMC RTV SLO

The Slovenia’s most important vinicultural event of the year took place at Lent in Maribor a few minutes past noon on Friday – the 38th cut of the Old Vine.

The Cut of the Old Vine is the first in a series of events dedicated to the world’s oldest vine throughout the year. According to the city vintner, the oldest "inhabitant" of Maribor is in perfect health. Its scions were ceremoniously handed over to representatives of cities, municipalities and institutions from Slovenia and abroad that have expressed a wish to plant and grow it with care and pride. "On the one hand, this means spreading the natural and cultural heritage, and on the other, it builds new bonds and ties," emphasizes the mayor of Maribor and the guardian of the Old Vine Andrej Fištravec.



This year, “daughters” of the oldest vine will be planted in Freising (Germany), Sombotel (Hungary), St. Anna (Austria), the municipalities of Škofja Loka and Sv. Jurij ob Ščavnici as well at the Ostrožno Vintners’ Association and the Evangelical Church in Moravske Toplice. "As this is a very famous vine, we’re proud we’ve been allowed to have it in St. Anna, which lies by the border with Slovenia. This will represent a very lovely connection with our neighbouring country," explains Carina Kreiner from St. Anna am Aigen. Miha Ješe, the mayor of Škofja Loka, adds: "We’re very grateful that the city of Maribor gave us this gift. I think the Old Vine belongs in old towns."



Descendants of the world’s oldest vine already prosper on all seven continents around the world. Their mother in Lent remains in perfect condition, despite having just braved the winter. "The most important thing is to keep the vine in shape, in a productive, vital relation to its growing site, so that is can outlive several more human generations," notes Stane Kocutar, a city vintner who looks after the Old Vine.



The Old Vine will return back into the limelight on 1st October, when harvest is to take place. The peak of this year’s event will be the celebration of St. Martin’s Day, when grape juice turns into wine, at the Leon Štukelj Square.



Every year about 25 litres of wine are produced from grapes of the Old Vine, which usually weigh between 35 and 55 kilograms. The wine is poured into special miniature bottles, which are then used by the Maribor municipality as protocol gifts. No more than 100 are filled per year; one of them was also given as a gift to Queen Elizabeth II.



Matej Korošec, TV Slovenija; translated by K. Z.