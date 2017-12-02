December shopping spree

Happy December is the time of celebration, holiday shopping, decoration and socialising. For many this is their favourite time of the year; but it is also one of the most expensive.
What do we prefer to buy during the holiday season?
During the holiday season the sale of electronic and household appliances increases the most. Increasingly popular items are also cosmetics and even furniture, while the sale of books and newspapers has been declining. Compared to the average monthly volume in 2016, in December 2016 the sale in stores with electronic and household appliances went up by 47.2%, in stores with cosmetic and medicinal products by 23.0%, in stores with clothing and footwear by 20.3% and in food stores by 18.0%.
What creates a festive atmosphere?
During the holiday season, people pay a lot of importance to giving presents to loved ones and creating a holiday spirit by decoration, which reflects in increased import of products suitable for presents and other holiday items during the months before December.
