December shopping spree

Sale in December

2. December 2017 ob 06:41

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

Happy December is the time of celebration, holiday shopping, decoration and socialising. For many this is their favourite time of the year; but it is also one of the most expensive.

In addition to the festive atmosphere, December is the month of excessive shopping. People spend more in stores than in any other month of the year. In December 2016 retail trade was 17.3% higher than the average monthly result in 2016. At the same time, retail trade in December has been constantly growing since 2012. Compared to December 2015 retail trade in December 2016 went up by 3.7% and compared to December 2012 by 5.8%. What do we prefer to buy during the holiday season?

During the holiday season the sale of electronic and household appliances increases the most. Increasingly popular items are also cosmetics and even furniture, while the sale of books and newspapers has been declining. Compared to the average monthly volume in 2016, in December 2016 the sale in stores with electronic and household appliances went up by 47.2%, in stores with cosmetic and medicinal products by 23.0%, in stores with clothing and footwear by 20.3% and in food stores by 18.0%.

Compared with the annual average, people in Slovenia spend in December much less on non-food products than people in other EU Member States

Compared with the annual average, people in Slovenia spend in December much less on non-food products than people in other EU Member States

Despite the much larger holiday spending, people in Slovenia still spend less in December compared to the average of the entire year than in other EU Member States. Compared to the average of the entire year, in December 2016 the sale of non-food products in Slovenia went up by 16.6%. As regards other EU Member States, it increased less than in Slovenia only in Croatia and Luxembourg. On the other hand, it increased the most in Cyprus (by 42.1%). In December 2016 the sale of food products in Slovenia increased slightly more than in other EU Member States. The 18% increase in December compared to the monthly average of 2016 ranked Slovenia 9 places behind the leading France with the 25.4% increase. At the same time, Slovenia was the only country besides Luxembourg and Spain in which compared to the average of the entire year the sale of food products increased in December more than the sale of non-food products. What creates a festive atmosphere?

During the holiday season, people pay a lot of importance to giving presents to loved ones and creating a holiday spirit by decoration, which reflects in increased import of products suitable for presents and other holiday items during the months before December.

December is the time to socialise around food and beverages

The holiday season before the New Year is also the time of increased expenditure in restaurants and similar establishments where people spend more in December than in any other month of the year. In December 2016 people in Slovenia spent on food and beverages in restaurants and similar establishments 13.4% more than on average in other months of the year. Consumption also increased compared to previous years, i.e. by 13.9% compared to December 2015 and by as much as 28.2% compared to December 2009. Large crowds in festively decorated city centres

In December people also increasingly visit festively decorated city centres. The capital city of Ljubljana is particularly attractive. In December 2016 the number of arrivals of domestic tourists went up by 142.5% compared to December 2009.



And how can we afford to spend so much during the holiday season?

To help with holiday spending, average monthly earnings for November – which are paid in December – are higher as a result of higher extra payments (13th month payments and Christmas bonuses). For November 2016 the average extra payment amounted to EUR 595.15 gross, which was 6.8% less than for November 2015 and 15.0% less than for November 2014. In 2016 Christmas bonuses or 13th month payments were received by 18.3% of persons in paid employment. The highest average extra payments were paid in real estate activities (EUR 1,106.29 gross), while the highest share of persons in paid employment who received such payments were employed in electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply (43.5%).

Snežana Vrhovac, Statistical Office of the Republic of Slovenia