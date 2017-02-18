Ema 2017: The last four finalists have been chosen

Nuška Drašček, Tim Kores, Raiven and BQL are the final four acts through to EMA 2017.
Clemens (Tok ti sede), Raiven (Zažarim), Kataya & Duncan Kamakana (Are You There), BQL (Heart of Gold), Ina Shai (Colour Me), United Pandaz & Arsello feat. Alex Volasko (Heart to Heart), Tim Kores (Open Fire) and Nuška Drašček (Flower in the Snow) performed in the second semi-final and Nuška Drašček, Tim Kores, Raiven and BQL booked their place in the final for the chance to represent Slovenia at the Eurovision Song Contest 2017 in Kiev.
The second pre-selection show was hosted by Tina Gorenjak, Maja Martina Merljak, Tanja Kocman and Mario Galunič. Alenka Godec in Samuel Lucas performed during the voting process.
The second four finalists will join the first four acts who went through last night.
|
Informativna oddaja v angleščini in nemščini 00:08:34, 18.02.2017
|
Highlights of the week 18.02.2017 00:09:35, 18.02.2017
|
Informativna oddaja v angleščini in nemščini 00:07:36, 17.02.2017
|
Informativna oddaja v angleščini in nemščini 00:08:17, 16.02.2017
|
Informativna oddaja v angleščini in nemščini 00:07:55, 15.02.2017
|
Informativna oddaja v angleščini in nemščini 00:08:01, 14.02.2017
|
Informativna oddaja v angleščini in nemščini 00:07:35, 13.02.2017
|
Informativna oddaja v angleščini in nemščini 00:08:14, 12.02.2017
|
Informativna oddaja v angleščini in nemščini 00:09:28, 11.02.2017
|
Highlights of the week 11.02.2017 00:12:38, 11.02.2017
|
Meet Niels Barends, a Dutchman in Slovenia 00:09:06, 08.02.2017
|
Informativna oddaja v angleščini in nemščini 00:08:25, 10.02.2017
|
Informativna oddaja v angleščini in nemščini 00:06:52, 09.02.2017
|
Informativna oddaja v angleščini in nemščini 00:07:46, 08.02.2017
|
Informativna oddaja v angleščini in nemščini 00:08:13, 07.02.2017
|
Informativna oddaja v angleščini in nemščini 00:08:15, 06.02.2017
|
Dominik Černjak 01:03:03, 06.02.2017
|
Informativna oddaja v angleščini in nemščini 00:07:54, 05.02.2017
|
Informativna oddaja v angleščini in nemščini 00:09:08, 04.02.2017
|
Informativna oddaja v angleščini in nemščini 00:08:43, 03.02.2017
Za prikaz vsebine morate omogočiti vtičnike za družbena omrežja (Twitter, Facebook, Scribble, ...), ki uporabljajo piškotke za sledenje uporabnikov.
S pritiskom se strinjate z uporabo piĹˇkotkov!