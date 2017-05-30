Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! When visiting Slovenia foreigners see the country's beauties, are attracted by Bled and other places. Foto: BoBo Share Za prikaz vsebine morate omogočiti vtičnike za družbena omrežja (Twitter, Facebook, Scribble, ...), ki uporabljajo piškotke za sledenje uporabnikov. S pritiskom se strinjate z uporabo piĹˇkotkov! Dovoli Prekliči

Film tourism: Slovenia attractive to international film makers and producers

30. May 2017 ob 11:40

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

Slovenia has joined a group of more than 30 countries which offer the reimbursement of costs to international film makers and producers.

The lack of such a measure was one of the main reasons why Slovenia did not appear more often in foreign film projects. Slovenia presented itself at the recent European film market in Cannes as a film-friendly country, arousing the interest of many film makers, especially from the US.

25-percent cost reimbursements

The head of the Slovenian Film Centre, Nataša Bučar, is optimistic about Slovenia's ability to compete in the market, although the measure may have come a bit too late. "Slovenia is entering the market by offering a 25-percent reimbursement of costs, which is slightly higher than our neighbours' 20 percent offer. I have to emphasize that a number of other European countries offer between 25 and 30 percent, but in our region the cost reimbursement we offer is highly competitive," explained the head of the Slovenian Film Centre.

Idyllic locations and more favourable conditions

Slovenia, as a potential filming location, has been on the lists of foreign film makers for quite some time now. However, according to Nastja Kotnik, who works in film production and has also previously worked in Norway, film makers always opted for other locations because of the inability to reimburse their costs in Slovenia. When visiting Slovenia foreigners see the country's beauties, are attracted by Old Ljubljana, Kranjska Gora, Bled and other places, but without any financial incentives they find it difficult to decide to film in Slovenia. Kotnik says that will now change. She also adds that the number of film shootings in Hungary by Norwegian production teams is on the rise.

Film tourism brings more activity to a country's tourism service industry, like for example an increase in overnight stays and hospitality services, and also makes locations included in filming sets more recognizable. So, we could conclude that the film tourism has many benefits. Radio Slovenija journalist, Tina Lamovšek, says that the arrival of foreign filming teams in Slovenia, a country with small-scale cinematography, will also create many work opportunities.

P. G., MMC; translated by K. J.