Foreign doctors come to the aid of UKC's paediatric cardiology

18. May 2018 ob 10:52

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

A week after the news of a possible shut down of the paediatric cardiology department, following the resignation of three of its cardiologists, Ljubljana's UKC Medical Centre has succeeded in finding cardiology experts from abroad.



The contracts have already been signed. Starting in June, five doctors from Croatia, two of them paediatric cardiologists, and one interventional cardiologist from the Czech Republic, will come to the aid of UKC Ljubljana. "Of course, this is not a permanent solution, we're talking about a temporary solution. A permanent one would be educating and establishing the department anew," said the head of UKC Ljubljana Aleš Šebeder.



Parents have been promised detailed individual treatment for their children.



The Slovenian Society for health of the heart and vascular system has also reacted to the news. It blames lobbies and politics for the situation. It now calls on them to stop interfering and to allow heart surgeon Igor Gregorič to establish a new National Institute for Children's Heart Diseases.

