Glamping increasingly popular in Bela krajina

The region is trying to attract more visitors during the off-peak season

14. August 2018 ob 12:31

Črnomelj - MMC RTV SLO

Glamping is becoming increasingly popular in the region of Bela krajina (SE). There are currently seven glamping providers in Bela krajina, and the region is trying to attract more high-earning visitors, especially outside the main tourist season.

Gregor Jevšček of the Črnomelj Information and Development Centre (Ric) said that manynew glamping resorts have popped up in the region in the past three years. Glamping, a new form of camping with amenities, is fast becoming popular all over the world.

“We’re seeing a trend of going back to nature. So there’s camping and being in touch with nature, but at the same time we have guests who are looking for something more trendy, i.e. glamping,” said Petra Pešelj, whose family owns a family-friendly campground in Podzemelj pri Metliki. She stressed that their glamping tents are becoming increasingly popular with tourists.

The region is trying to attract more visitors outside the main tourist season, i.e. in spring and autumn. The Ministry of Economic Development and Technology supports the region’s plans, and Rico Bela krajina was awarded more than 200,000 euros in EU and government funding for the development and promotion of tourism in the region.

Jevšček said that in 2017 the region hosted almost 30,000 guests. They accounted for 71,800 overnight stays, which is a 30 percent increase year-on-year. Some 70 percent of them were from Slovenia, while 30 percent were from abroad.

Sa. J., translated by D. V.