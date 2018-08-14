Glamping increasingly popular in Bela krajina

Glamping is becoming increasingly popular in the region of Bela krajina (SE). There are currently seven glamping providers in Bela krajina, and the region is trying to attract more high-earning visitors, especially outside the main tourist season.
Gregor Jevšček of the Črnomelj Information and Development Centre (Ric) said that manynew glamping resorts have popped up in the region in the past three years. Glamping, a new form of camping with amenities, is fast becoming popular all over the world.
“We’re seeing a trend of going back to nature. So there’s camping and being in touch with nature, but at the same time we have guests who are looking for something more trendy, i.e. glamping,” said Petra Pešelj, whose family owns a family-friendly campground in Podzemelj pri Metliki. She stressed that their glamping tents are becoming increasingly popular with tourists.
The region is trying to attract more visitors outside the main tourist season, i.e. in spring and autumn. The Ministry of Economic Development and Technology supports the region’s plans, and Rico Bela krajina was awarded more than 200,000 euros in EU and government funding for the development and promotion of tourism in the region.
Jevšček said that in 2017 the region hosted almost 30,000 guests. They accounted for 71,800 overnight stays, which is a 30 percent increase year-on-year. Some 70 percent of them were from Slovenia, while 30 percent were from abroad.
|
News in English, 13.08.2018 00:03:32, 13.08.2018
|
News Deutsch 13.8.2018 00:02:53, 13.08.2018
|
News English 12.8.2018 00:02:58, 12.08.2018
|
DEUTSCHE NEWS 12.8.2018 00:04:37, 12.08.2018
|
NIGHTLY NEWS IN ENGLISH 11.8. 00:02:13, 11.08.2018
|
DEUTSCHE NEWS 11.8.2018 00:04:11, 11.08.2018
|
Nightly news in English 10.08.2018 00:03:46, 10.08.2018
|
News Deutsch 10.8.2018 00:03:25, 10.08.2018
|
NIGHTLY NEWS IN ENGLISH 9.8. 00:02:24, 09.08.2018
|
NEWS DEUTSCH 09.08.2018 00:02:50, 09.08.2018
|
NEWS DEUTSCH 8. 8. 2018 00:04:15, 08.08.2018
|
NEWS ENGLISH, 08.08.2018 00:03:35, 08.08.2018
|
News in English 07.08.2018 00:03:37, 07.08.2018
|
News Deutsch 7.8.2018 00:03:12, 07.08.2018
|
NEWS DEUTSCH 6. 8. 2018 00:03:44, 06.08.2018
|
News in English 06.08.2018 00:03:42, 06.08.2018
|
News English 05.08.2018 00:02:50, 05.08.2018
|
News deutsch 5. 8. 2018 00:03:07, 05.08.2018
|
News in English - 04.08.2018 00:02:52, 04.08.2018
|
NEWS DEUTSCH 3. 8. 2018 00:03:48, 03.08.2018