Gregorič resigns and leaves the children’s heart department

4. December 2018 ob 20:11

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

Renowned surgeon, Igor Gregorič, tendered his resignation and left the Institute for the Treatment of Children with Heart Conditions around one week ago. The acting head of the institute, Brane Dobnikar, also has his letter of resignation prepared.

Dobnikar sees the key reason in Gregorič's resignation in the statements of the new Minister of Health, Samo Fakin. "In two recent comments made in public, the minister clearly stated that the UKC Ljubljana University Medical Centre would get a second chance in pediatric cardiology and cardiac surgery. So now, we no longer know what are function really is," said Dobnikar.

The ministry informed that the health minister regrets Gregorič's resignation, which came before any final decision on the program for the treatment of children with inherited cardiac conditions. The minister is to make a decision on the future of the program for the treatment of children with inherited cardiac conditions this month, after meeting representatives of the UKC Ljubljana and national institute. Gregorič has already excused himself from that meeting.

But it is almost impossible to believe that the project could continue without Igor Gregorič and Andrej Robida, who were the driving force behind the program.

G. K., P. P.; translated by K. J.