Gregorin responds to her failed doping test: I sincerely apologize

Doesn't take any questions from reporters

26. October 2017 ob 21:42

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

The International Biathlon Union (IBU) has reported that Slovenia's best biathlon athlete Teja Gregorin failed a doping test at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics.

The International Olympic Committee took Gregorin's sample on February 6 or 7, 2010, in Whistler. Further testing of Sample B found the presence of a forbidden substance – the metabolite of a growth hormone. Gregorin has been suspended from all IBU events until further notice.

Gregorin reads a short statement

The Ski Association of Slovenia held a press conference at which it condemned all doping violations. Teja Gregorin also made an appearance in front of journalists and read a short statement. "I have been informed by the International Olympic Committee and the International Biathlon Union that during a repeated analysis of my samples from the Vancouver Olympic Games, lab results showed the presence of substances that are listed as illegal in organized sports," Gregorin began her statement.

"I have accepted my temporary suspension and will take part in the procedures that will follow. However, I ask you for your understanding because the international anti-doping code prohibits any public comments about ongoing investigations. I sincerely apologize to anyone I have hurt with my actions," Gregorin added before departing the press conference without taking any questions from reporters.

The case will be on the agenda in late November

The Disciplinary Commission of the International Olympic Committee will discuss the case in late November. That's when it will prepare a hearing that will include representatives of the Slovenian Olympic Committee and the International Biathlon Union. After a decision is made, the case will be discussed by the IBU's Anti-Doping Commission.

Comments not allowed while the investigation is in progress

"The investigation is ongoing, and we aren't allowed to talk about this case. For now, we know what the International Biathlon Union has told us. More will be known in the days ahead. I'm afraid that new methods of detecting positive samples could reveal more failed tests," said the head of the Slovenian Anti-Doping Agency (Sloado) Jani Dvoršak.

Fifth place was Gregorin's top finish

In Vancouver, Gregorin finished 36th in the individual race, ninth in the sprint and the pursuit, fifth in the mass start race, and eighth in the relay.

An Olympic medal in Sochi

The biggest feat in Gregorin's career came at the Sochi Olympics three years ago, when she won the bronze in the pursuit. In Pyongchang, the site of the February Olympic Games, the 37-year old won a silver in the individual race in 2009. Three years later, in Ruhpolding, she was a member of the mixed relay that finished second in the World Championships.

Tilen Jamnik; translated by J. B.

