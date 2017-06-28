Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! In a surprise move, Veselin Vujović signed a two-year contract with Koper 2013. Foto: Reuters Share Za prikaz vsebine morate omogočiti vtičnike za družbena omrežja (Twitter, Facebook, Scribble, ...), ki uporabljajo piškotke za sledenje uporabnikov. S pritiskom se strinjate z uporabo piĹˇkotkov! Dovoli Prekliči

Head coach of Slovenian national handball team to double as head coach of Koper

News confirmed by club president Aljoša Bertok

28. June 2017 ob 20:25

Koper - MMC RTV SLO

Veselin Vujović, the head coach of the Slovenian national handball team, has penned a two-year contract with Koper 2013.

Vujović has been hired to replace Zoran Jovičić, who parted ways with the Liga NLB club after four seasons. The news was confirmed by Aljoša Bertok, the president of Koper 2013.

Vujović has been left without a club after being sacked by RK Zagreb in late 2016.

Koper 2013 finished fourth in the Liga NLB in the 2016-2017 season. The club is the successor of the defunct Cimos Koper.

Vujović ‘s goal is to remain active as a coach

"After the Slovenian national handball team won the bronze medal at the men’s world handball championships in France, I expected to receive contract offers from some of Europe’s top clubs. I was in negotiations with Flensburg and Kiel, but the only serious offers I received were from small Polish, Romanian, and Ukrainian clubs. Accepting one of these offers wouldn’t help me advance my career as head coach; moreover, I didn’t want to spend too much time away from the Slovenian national handball team because we need to prepare for the 2018 European handball championship in Croatia. After my men defeated Portugal, I received an offer from Koper 2013. The Handball Association of Slovenia (RZS) supported the move because six of our national team players play in Koper. The offer was not very lucrative, but my goal is to remain active as a coach," delo.si quotes Vujović as saying.

The 56-year-old Montenegrin will stay on as the head coach of the Slovenian national handball team.

