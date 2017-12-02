Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! Share

High fines for causing a traffic jam due to inappropriate equipment for winter driving

Drivers need to ensure safe driving conditions

2. December 2017 ob 06:50

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

The basic fine for unsuitable car equipment on Slovenian roads is 40 euros but if this leads into a traffic jam, it may cost up to 500 euros and five penalty points.

Winter has finally arrived, and it shows in traffic, too. Drivers have to tackle snow, ice, for and other trouble brought on by the coldest season of the year.

The first snow occurred in mid-November and, surprisingly, did not cause much chaos and temper on the roads. However, there was still some trouble. According to DARS, the Slovenian motorway operator, eight trucks and at least as many cars had to be towed from the Postojna-Senožeče section of the motorway that connects the capital with the coast and the south-west. Motorists found themselves in trouble for failing to install winter tyres or chains on their cars.

The traffic law mandates winter tyres from 15 November onwards. If winter conditions arise before this date, the cars must be ready regardless of the regulation. The basic fine for an unsuitably equipped car is 40 euros but if you cause a traffic jam because of this, prepare to pay up to 500 euros and get five penalty points. Also pay close attention to signs for potential full driving ban on a particular road section, as the police can fine you with up to 300 euros. Road assistance and possible towing of your car will need to be paid by the driver, too.

Prepare for winter conditions

Winter tyres or chains are just one requirement for safe driving. Drivers should also take into account recommendations from DARS to leave early and thus reserve more time to reach your destination. Remove all snow and ice from the car before going on the road, since this will give you a much better overview of what is going on in traffic and save you a fine of 200 euros.

Gregor Valenčič, Matija Janežič; translated by K. Z.