Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! A quality study program, excellent professors, international comparability, student exchanges and a high graduate employability rate, are some of the promises made to potential students by the higher education institutions. Foto: Reuters Share Za prikaz vsebine morate omogočiti vtičnike za družbena omrežja (Twitter, Facebook, Scribble, ...), ki uporabljajo piškotke za sledenje uporabnikov. S pritiskom se strinjate z uporabo piĹˇkotkov! Dovoli Prekliči

High schools and faculties in a bid to win over students

10. February 2017 ob 11:13

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

Today and tomorrow high schools, colleges and faculties are holding traditional informative days. The young, accompanied by their parents, will make their first step in collecting information about the schools and faculties on offer, before submitting applications for their enrolment in secondary school or study programs.



The number of students to be admitted at all levels of education has substantially exceeded the number of students in one generation for some time now. That is why many schools and faculties are making different promises to try to persuade candidates to apply to their institutions.

A quality study program, excellent professors, international comparability, student exchanges and a high graduate employability rate, are some of the promises made to potential students by the higher education institutions. Candidates can choose from almost one thousand different study programs. Student organizations are asking the question: Are these supposed to be informative days or days of false promises? On the basis of findings from previous years, student organizations notice that some faculties try to win over students by providing misleading information.



This year’s novelties are a second cycle Bologna study program in multimedia at the University of Ljubljana, and a part-time college study program in sports management at the University of Maribor. Novelties on a high school level are apprentice education programs in four fields: stonemasonry, metal design, gastronomy and carpentry.





Nataša Lang, Radio Slovenija; translated by K. J.