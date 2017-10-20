Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! Expo Postojna Cave Karst. Photo: Iztok Medja, Postojnska jama, d.d. Share

Karst Underground World and Beer Fountain Most Innovative in Slovenia

20. October 2017 ob 11:30

Kranjska Gora - MMC RTV SLO

The highest awards in Slovenian tourism were handed out at the Days of Slovenian Tourism event. The Sejalec (Sower) 2017 award for the most creative and innovative achievements in Slovenian tourism went to two projects – Expo Postojna Cave Karst and the Green Gold Fountain in Žalec.

The 14th winners of the award for the most creative and innovative achievements in the field of new products, processes or market approaches contributing to greater recognisability, have succeeded last year’s winner, the Vinarium Tower.

The Postojna Cave Company, which operates the most visited Slovenian tourist attraction, has decided to go ahead with an idea which has been in the making for a long time – a unique tribute to the Karst world. Apart from the thematic cave visit, in 2015 it added another offer - the biggest interactive exhibition in the world about the Karst. It brings visitors closer to the Karst underground world and life in the caves in a unique way – through analog and digital tools; the result of Slovenian knowledge and development in cooperation with national expert institutions.

"Although it’s called an expo, the project sets new museum standards both from a technological standpoint and in the way it conveys its messages," stressed the Slovenian Tourist Board (STO). According to the STO it is a "unique, high quality interpretation of the natural and cultural heritage", which enriches and supplements the most renowned tourist attraction in the nation.

In the case of the Green Gold Fountain, the first beer fountain in Europe, the STO highlights that it is a story of success which inspires the smaller and touristically less-known destinations. "It is a unique, but not a self-sufficient tourist attraction. Its operator makes sure that this newest tourist acquisition, based on a local hop growing tradition, connects tourist providers and generates a new tourist offering in the town and wider area," explains the Slovenian Tourist Board.

Crystal Triglav goes to Ana Roš

The Crystal Triglav award, handed out to the person who contributed the most to Slovenia's touristic recognisability in the world, went to Ana Roš.

Netflix filmed an attention-grabbing documentary about the master-chef from the Hiša Franko restaurant in Staro Selo. Since then the documentary has drawn masses of gastronomy guests from all around the world to the Posočje region. Adding to Roš’s recognisability was her being pronounced the 2017 Best Female Chef in the World in January by the World's 50 Best Restaurants. That is how the Slovenian Tourist Board justified its decision.

"Her story, which she writes together with her husband Valter Kramar and her colleagues, has brought numerous guests in Slovenia and the Posočje. Many still plan to come, as their visits are conditioned by the availability of a table at Hiša Franko. This year Ana Roš has put Slovenia on the gastronomic and touristic map of the world. She is the best known ambassador of Slovenian tourism and an extraordinary provider of everything Slovenian tourism strives to become: boutique, green and sustainable," the STO highlights.

D. S., MMC; translated by K. J.