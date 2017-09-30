Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! Peter Kauzer grazed the gate number seventeen. Photo: Nina Jelenc Share

Kauzer drops from top to 3rd place after time penalty

Martin Srabotnik in 9th place

30. September 2017 ob 13:54

Pau - MMC RTV SLO

Slovenian kayaker Peter Kauzer has taken third place at the ICF Canoe Slalom World Championships in Pau, France.

Kauzer tackled the course as the fastest competitor, but about a minute after crossing the finish line the judges gave a two-second time penalty. A video in slow-motion had shown that the 34-year-old Slovenian grazed the gate number seventeen, and the prospect of a gold medal went down the drain, as the Hrastnik-born fell behind two Czechs, Ondrej Tunka as the winner (-0.31) and Vit Prindiš (-0.02).

Slovenia had another representative in the final run – Martin Srabotnik finished in ninth place with 54 seconds of penalty time. Two other Slovenians had failed to qualify for the afternoon finals. Žan Jakše came in 21st place among kayakers (+7,46), while Nina Bizjak took 29th place among canoeists, finishing 86 seconds behind the quickest competitors, Jessica Fox of Australia, as the Slovenian missed one gate and touched six poles.

A. V., MMC; translated by K. Z.