Kinodvorišče invites with a Lynch doubleheader

Other screening include Free Fire and a documentary about The Stooges

20. June 2017 ob 21:41

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

Kinodvorišče, the traditional summer cinema in the atrium of the Slovenian Railway company building, is to get underway. With it, Kinodvor opens this year’s season of outdoor film screenings.

On schedule on Wednesday will be British director Ben Wheatley’s latest film, a retro “shoot-out” called Free Fire, which also comes to the cinema’s regular program schedule. The film is full of typical acid humour, dedicated to the rich tradition of action and crime movies from the 1970s.

On the 27th of June there will be a treat for all the fans of one of the most influential rock bands of all time, The Stooges. A humorous, fan documentary called Gimme Danger, directed by Iggy’s long-time friend and companion, Jim Jarmusch. The documentary had its premiere at last year’s film festival in Cannes. Music after the screening will be provided by BIGor.



A special doubleheader is on schedule on the 30th of June. At 7pm there will be an indoor screening of a a 35mm copy of Blue Velvet, one of the most significant films of the 1980s, which director David Lynch described as "dreams of strange wishes, wrapped up in a detective story". After that at 9:30pm, at the Kinodvorišče, there will be a screening of the impressionistic, poetic documentary Blue Vevlet Revisited, which offers some off-the-set footage and an intimate view of the shooting of Lynch’s cult masterpiece.



All the films at Kinodvorišče will be screened in their original languages with Slovenian subtitles. Screenings start every day at 9:30pm. Entrance to the Kinodvorišče is through Dvorana Kinodvor’s main entrance. Entrance for the evening events at Kinodvorišče will be free of charge.



Kinodvor will be organizing open-air cinema events through the whole summer. The Film under the Stars event will take place between the 5th and 29th of July, in collaboration with the Ljubljana Castle. From the 22nd until the 24th of August film classics will be screened at the Summer Cinema at the Congress Square. We will bid farewell to the summer on the 1st and 2nd of September with the Films on the Street event at the school yard in Zalog.

A. K.; translated by K. J.