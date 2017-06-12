Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! They plan to start building the factory in the second half of October, but the long bureaucratic procedure is a big obstacle. Foto: EPA Share Za prikaz vsebine morate omogočiti vtičnike za družbena omrežja (Twitter, Facebook, Scribble, ...), ki uporabljajo piškotke za sledenje uporabnikov. S pritiskom se strinjate z uporabo piĹˇkotkov! Dovoli Prekliči

Kočevje fears losing Yaskawa investment

Waiting for environmental permit

12. June 2017 ob 12:08

MMC RTV SLO

Are the summer holidays a threat to the 25-million foreign investment? The Japanese company Yaskawa Electric, the world largest producer of industrial robots, is still waiting for an environmental permit for the new factory they plan to build in Kočevje.

They plan to start building the factory in the second half of October, but the long bureaucratic procedure is a big obstacle.

Yaskawa, the leading producer of industrial robots, has already filed all the necessary document for building their first factory in Europe, and is waiting for the environmental permit, prerequisite for the building permit.

Erika Pečnik Ladika, TV Slovenija

Translated by G. K.