Labour Minister announces plans to raise minimum wage above poverty line

Minister also announced an increase in benefits for single persons

18. October 2017 ob 22:10

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

Addressing an event organized by Slovenian charities, Labour, Family and Social Affairs Minister Anja Kopač Mrak said on Tuesday that the government would raise the national minimum wage above the poverty line in 2018.

She also stressed that the Labour, Family and Social Affairs Ministry would soon unveil legislation that would increase benefits for single persons.

In 2016, the at-risk-of-poverty rate in Slovenia stood at 13.9 percent – a 0.4 percent drop year-on-year. The risk of social exclusion also decreased; last year it stood at 18.4 percent. However, the Minister noted that the situation had actually got worse for elderly people and single persons. At the same time, though, the at-risk-of poverty rate for children decreased considerably.

Slovenia's net minimum wage is €614 a month, but the average wage stands at €1050, meaning that two thirds of those who are employed make less than the average wage, the Minister said. "Some people just don't benefit from the country's strong economic growth," she added. Kopač Mrak also stressed that the government is planning to launch programs aimed at reducing long-term unemployment.

