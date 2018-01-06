Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! Lipica is a small village in the Municipality of town Sežana in the Western Slovenia, with a big tradition of Lipizzaner. Foto: BoBo The Lipizzaners are famous for their eagerness to learn. Best of all they have been particularly well-trained in the art of dressage riding, which has enabled a large assortment of activities and events to occur frequently, making now more than a fine time to pay a visit. Foto: Osebni arhiv/Lipica The Lipica Stud Farm is the right places for all horse-lovers and enthusiasts of sport and leisure Activities. Foto: BoBo Share

Lipica - Birthplace of the Lipizzaner

Lipica is a small village in the Municipality of town Sežana in the Western Slovenia, with a big tradition of Lipizzaner. The Lipica Stud Farm has flourished tremendously since its conception over 435 years ago.

Set amongst beautiful natural surroundings, it is not only home to more than 350 Lipizzaner horses, but also very rich in history. Since its foundation by the Habsburg Archduke Charles II in 1580, Lipica has become one of the most prominent attractions Slovenia has to offer.

One of the many reasons this stud farm stands so proudly today is the origin of the Lipizzaner - one of the oldest cultural horse breeds in the world. Besides this Lipica is also one of the world’s oldest stud farms. With its exceptional heritage, it is one of the most beautiful cultural and historical monuments of the Republic of Slovenia. In many ways, it is an exclusive and unique destination on the worldwide scale, this is why it has recently applied for UNESCO World Heritage List registration.

The Lipizzaners are famous for their eagerness to learn. Best of all they have been particularly well-trained in the art of dressage riding, which has enabled a large assortment of activities and events to occur frequently, making now more than a fine time to pay a visit.

A must-see are the presentations of the Lipica Classical Riding School (scheduled from May to September every Tuesday, Friday and Sunday at 15.00; in October every Sunday at 15.00). Worth seeing are also the official training sessions of the white stallions.

Enjoy also a relaxing walk in the grounds of the stud farm accompanied by a friendly guide, who will present to you the world of the Lipizzaner. A new opportunity is also to explore the unique Lipica estate on an independent tour, with “The Lipica Guide” mobile application. Meeting the white mares and their dark foals in the pastures will be a very special experience that can be met only by the beauty of the historic avenues. But don’t forget to find out everything about Lipica and the Lipizzaner in the interactive Lipikum museum during your visit to the historical centre of the stud farm and its oldest stable, Velbanca.

For centuries, Lipizzaners have incorporated carriage drawing into their area of expertise. Now, you can take a carriage ride through Lipica’s colourful and peaceful atmosphere of groomed grounds, with your own friendly carriage driver. Among the numerous attractions of Lipica there is also the possibility to enjoy a carriage ride along the tree avenues and to visit the Carriage museum. To get a little more active, Lipica hosts a variety of invigorating horse riding programmes as well as lessons for more advanced riders. For playful and curious children, the stud farm sta have prepared some attractive children’s and family programmes tailored to their age. They will also explain the ways horses communicate and how they like to be patted. Besides this, there is a busy programme of equestrian events and shows to be considered when planning your visit. Event or not, anyone with even a passing interest in the long-faced beauties should not leave. Slovenia without paying Lipica a visit.

The Lipica Stud Farm is the right places for all horse-lovers and enthusiasts of sport and leisure Activities. Among Them is Also golf with a superior golf course. The International Golf Club Lipica with over 400 members operates Within the framework of Different Activities.A rich offer of golf Activities invites you to explore this increasingly popular sport.

